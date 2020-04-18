Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises about 1.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of Paylocity worth $60,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after buying an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after buying an additional 192,878 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 611,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,856,000 after buying an additional 32,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,336,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,666,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

