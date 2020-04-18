ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.63 on Friday. ConforMIS has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.08.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

