Contrasting Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources -7.86% -9.04% -3.92% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Volatility & Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and North American Palladium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $119.80 million 0.32 -$9.41 million N/A N/A North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amerigo Resources and North American Palladium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A North American Palladium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

North American Palladium beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

