Contrasting LG Display (NYSE:LPL) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -12.01% -20.04% -7.94% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A 87.80% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LG Display and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 0 2 2 0 2.50 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than LG Display.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LG Display and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $19.98 billion 0.17 -$2.26 billion ($3.36) -1.39 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 205.60

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LG Display. LG Display is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diamond Eagle Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of LG Display shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats LG Display on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

