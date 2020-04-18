Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in March

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 5,058,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

CLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Core Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.34.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.