CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Up 8.9% in March

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 661,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSGP traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $635.55. 373,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $618.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.60. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $473.91 and a 1-year high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

