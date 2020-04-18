Counterparty (XCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $308.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00011891 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $308.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counterparty alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.44 or 0.03390192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00764722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000594 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,345 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Counterparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counterparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.