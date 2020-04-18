Country Trust Bank Buys 9,302 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

