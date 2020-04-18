Country Trust Bank Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $179.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $510.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,838 shares of company stock worth $17,329,246 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

