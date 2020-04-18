Country Trust Bank Has $16.92 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,722 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

