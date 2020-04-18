Country Trust Bank Has $9.25 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV stock opened at $287.58 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

