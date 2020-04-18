Country Trust Bank Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 1.7% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock worth $37,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 196,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $476.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.