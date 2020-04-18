Cream Market Cap Hits $19,611.30 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Cream has a market cap of $19,611.30 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01124956 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00177685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00193432 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

