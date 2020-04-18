Credits Price Reaches $0.0307 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Credits has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $198,423.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, Mercatox and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,984,057 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, COSS, LBank, WazirX, Tidex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

