Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 993,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 400,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.96.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.