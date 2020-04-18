Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.17. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.26 and a 12 month high of C$16.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.41%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

