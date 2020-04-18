Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Shares of Crossamerica Partners stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 101,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,789. The company has a market cap of $357.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keenan D. Lynch acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mickey Kim acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,192.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,423.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 111,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.