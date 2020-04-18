CrowdWiz Trading 96.3% Higher This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $97,095.99 and $137.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 96.3% against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005859 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

WIZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

