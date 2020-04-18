Crown (CRW) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,994.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and Braziliex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,490,619 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Braziliex and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

