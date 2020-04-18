CrypticCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,409.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 141.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $633,447.80 and approximately $7,409.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 217.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00576896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00138351 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00077634 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

