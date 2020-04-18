CryptoAds Marketplace Hits One Day Volume of $23,925.00 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B. During the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 9% lower against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $101,834.24 and $23,925.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.02828666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00229621 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

