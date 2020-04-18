Cryptoindex.com 100 Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.20 Million (CIX100)

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $34.20 million and approximately $74,847.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007559 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04474321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CRYPTO:CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

