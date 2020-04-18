CyberMiles (CMT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.31 million and $1.21 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00607493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048148 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005849 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007468 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Huobi, Tokenomy, BCEX, DragonEX, IDCM, IDEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bithumb, Zebpay, Bibox, CoinBene and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

