DAO.Casino (BET) 1-Day Volume Tops $164,653.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $164,653.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001514 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,219.59 or 0.99867975 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012563 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

