DAPS Coin (DAPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, SWFT and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $62,629.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.04420671 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013792 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010154 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitmart, txbit.io, SWFT and Bitbox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

