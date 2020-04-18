DATA (DTA) Trading Up 7.8% This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. DATA has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $135,885.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

