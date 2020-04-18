Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 4,913,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Datadog alerts:

NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,477. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion and a PE ratio of -269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,267,907 shares of company stock valued at $50,586,342 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IA Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 1,496.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after buying an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,886,000. Kayak Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 371,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,685,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.