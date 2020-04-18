Datum (DAT) One Day Volume Hits $23,397.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a market cap of $692,140.01 and $23,397.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datum has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum’s genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

