DATx (DATX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $480,916.00

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, DATx has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One DATx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Kucoin, FCoin and IDEX. DATx has a total market cap of $256,311.44 and approximately $480,916.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, FCoin, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

