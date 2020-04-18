DAV Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $139,441.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $24.68. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $94,202.38 and $139,441.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00607409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00047236 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005830 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007496 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork.

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

