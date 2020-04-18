Davinci Coin (DAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $884,015.00

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Davinci Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and HADAX. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $4.47 million and $884,015.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010154 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Davinci Coin Token Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,656,858,620 tokens. Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision.

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

Davinci Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Davinci Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.