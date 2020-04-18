DEEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,774.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $436,520.85 and $1,774.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000294 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

