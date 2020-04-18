Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,010,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 30,673,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 980,532 shares of company stock valued at $45,522,339 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

DAL traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 52,488,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,186,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

