Digital Fantasy Sports Achieves Market Cap of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.80 or 0.04421183 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013811 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010170 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

