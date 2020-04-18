Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $37.35 million and $1.34 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,750,000 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

