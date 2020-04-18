Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0471 on Major Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $38.60 million and $1.21 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.42 or 0.02819753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00227374 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00052091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,750,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

