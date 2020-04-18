Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Hits $805,154.33

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $805,154.33 and approximately $70.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020317 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003609 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002997 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.