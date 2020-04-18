DMarket (DMT) Market Cap Tops $6.49 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. DMarket has a total market cap of $6.49 million and approximately $248,188.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMarket has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001567 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

