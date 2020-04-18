DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 262,386 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,386 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 1.01% of Sunrun worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $11.87 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $64,960.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,883,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,778,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,298,325. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

