DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.12% of PTC worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,331,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in PTC by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after purchasing an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after purchasing an additional 661,676 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,293,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,299,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,328,000 after purchasing an additional 576,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,493.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock worth $256,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

