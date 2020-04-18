DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW opened at $193.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.56. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $251.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.06.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,150. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

