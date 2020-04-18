DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $50.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

