DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.21.

Shares of CME opened at $191.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average of $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.