DNB Asset Management AS Has $11.17 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,015 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,211 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.01.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.