DNB Asset Management AS Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,190,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.50.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $160.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

