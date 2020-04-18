DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.67 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,827. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $89.12 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

