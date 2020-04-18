DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.65 Million Holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,260 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.77% of Dana worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

NYSE DAN opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.41. Dana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

