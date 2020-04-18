DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,411 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after buying an additional 690,915 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $114,854,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after buying an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,238.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.29.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.29 and a 200-day moving average of $183.76. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

