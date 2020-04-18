DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,531 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 3.59% of Willdan Group worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLDN stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $244.75 million, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

