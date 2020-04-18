DNB Asset Management AS Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

HUM opened at $373.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $384.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.02. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

